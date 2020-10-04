Russia reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases - crisis center

Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 10,499 in the past day, taking the total caseload in the country to 1,215,001, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, TASS reports.

For the first time since May 15, the figure exceeded 10,000. According to the crisis center, a 0.9% daily growth rate was recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow in the past day grew by 3,327. The Russian capital recorded more than 3,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time since May 23. The number of daily cases reached a high of May 19. Some new 392 coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 296 in the Moscow Region, 234 in the Rostov Region and 201 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The lowest growth rates in the past day were confirmed in the Chechen Republic (0.2%), the Chuvash Republic (0.3%), the Moscow Region, the Tyva Republic, the Tula Region and Tatarstan (0.4%).

Currently, 214,500 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.