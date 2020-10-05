Turkey's Republican People's Party condemns Armenia's attack on Ganja

head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu condemned Armenia for targeting civilians in its attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second-largest city.

"I strongly condemn Armenia's vicious attack on the Azerbaijan's city of Ganja, targeting innocent civilians by violating international law," he wrote on Twitter.

Kilicdaroglu added that he stood with Azerbaijan in its "just cause."

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.