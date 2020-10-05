Armenian armed forces fired several missiles at Azerbaijan's Barda

As a result of the rocket attack of Azerbaijan's Barda city by the Armenian armed forces, a fire broke out in residential buildings of the city, the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reported

He said that several missile strikes were inflicted on Barda. One of the shells fell near the hotel where the journalists were located, they have been evacuated.



"The strikes were aimed at the children's hospital, which is located next to the hotel - several shells fell there," the correspondent added.



Since the morning of October, 5, Beylagan, Barda, and Tartar cities are under fire by the Armenian armed forces.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk).