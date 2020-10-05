Video of liberation of Azerbaijan's Talish from occupation presented (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has distributed video footage of the liberation of Talish village of the Tartar district from the Armenian occupation, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.



The video has been uploaded to YouTube by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Thirteen villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, Sugovushan (formerly Madagiz) and Talysh villages, as well as Murovdag were liberated.