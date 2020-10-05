Tehran draws up plan to settle Nagorno-Karabakh sonflict

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran has prepared a plan to convince the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia to stop the armed clashes over the Nagorno-Karabakh region and hold negotiations.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Khatibzadeh said Iran has formulated a plan within the framework of the principles that it has maintained since the outbreak of fighting between its neighbors.

Highlighting Iran’s good relations with both parties involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, he said Tehran has tried to stay in contact with Baku, Yerevan, and other regional actors to end the war.

There is no military solution to the decades-old dispute between Baku and Yerevan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, he added, stressing that the two sides must stop armed clashes immediately and begin scheduled political talks.

“We hope that both sides would refrain from continuing the war and violence,” he added.

Khatibzadeh also stressed that Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity should be respected, Tasnim reported.