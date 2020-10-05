Armenia shells Ganja central market (VIDEO)

Armenian armed forces shelled central market of Ganja, head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"How market could have any military importance? This indiscriminate missile attack was done with sole purpose of causing mass casualties among civilians. State terrorism of Arm agnst civilian Azerbaijanis continue," he wrote.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Thirteen villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, Sugovushan (formerly Madagiz) and Talysh villages, as well as Murovdag were liberated.