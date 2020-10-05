Germany welcomes Georgia's readiness to host Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders amid Karabakh conflict

German Ambassador to Georgia Hubert Knirsch said that he welcomes Georgian officials’ readiness to host a meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders over the Karabakh conflict.

"Georgia offers the role of mediator to the parties to the conflict, which we welcome," Ambassador Knirsch said, adding that Germany and the European Union are doing the same.

Ambassador Knirsch said he hopes that international efforts will lead to the point where the parties of the conflict will sit at the table for dialogue, Agenda ge reported.

At the National Security Council meeting Georgian officials once again reaffirmed their readiness to contribute, in any form, to the de-escalation of tension, including by facilitating a dialogue and hosting a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani officials in Tbilisi.