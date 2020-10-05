Armenia arming journalists

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is arming journalists, spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry, Shushan Stepanyan said.

But arming journalists in territories where conflicts occur and even imitation by journalists of their technical means as weapons is contrary to the rules of international law because this makes journalists a military target and poses a threat to their lives.

The Armenian authorities, as everywhere and in everything, violating the order and principles in journalism, arm journalists, making them a military target, Trend reported.