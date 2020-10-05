Putin holds talks with President of Tajikistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone talks with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, during which the parties touched upon the developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and Belarus, as well as settlement prospects in Afghanistan.
In addition, the Russian leader congratulated Rahmon on his birthday, the Kremlin press service reports.
Earlier it was reported that Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Rahmon.
Vestnik Kavkaza
