Russia, France, U.S. preparing joint statement on Karabakh

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia, the United States and France are preparing a joint statement by the foreign ministers on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.

"At present, we’re preparing a statement by the FMs of the three countries, but, of course, we need to think not only about statement but about those specific steps that can be taken to end the bloodshed and still return the situation to negotiations," TASS cited Lavrov as saying.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Thirteen villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, Sugovushan (formerly Madagiz) and Talysh villages, as well as Murovdag were liberated.