Kocharyan criticizes Pashinyan's order to shell Ganja

Famous Armenian blogger Tigran Kocharyan has condemned Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for giving the order to strike at Azerbaijani Ganja city, according to Kocharyan's blog.



The blogger very harshly criticized Pashinyan and actually accused him of Armenia's defeat in the Nagorno-Karabakh war.



The Armenian blogger said that Russia no longer supports Armenia, noting that the leadership of Pashinyan spread false information that there are Russian servicemen in Khankandi. Kocharyan checked through his sources and established that this is disinformation.



According to the blogger, the Armenians suffered a complete defeat on the southern front of Nagorno-Karabakh (Fizuli-Jebrail direction), most of the wounded died due to the lack of transport for their transportation, and on the northern front (Aghdara direction), the attracted mercenaries couldn’t withstand the artillery strikes of Azerbaijan and were forced to flee.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Thirteen villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, Sugovushan (formerly Madagiz) and Talysh villages, as well as Murovdag were liberated.