Two people injured as a result of Armenian attack on Aghjabadi district

Military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues its terrorist acts against the civilian population in gross violation of the norms and principles of international law, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On October 5th at around 4 p.m. Armenian armed forces fired three missiles at Aghjabadi District, targeting the civilian population, as well as unprotected areas, settlements and demilitarized zones, and clearly visible and distinguishable non-military facilities.

One of the missiles did not explode, one fell in the yard causing damage to the house, and the other hit the house.

Residents of the city Ibrahimov Elshan Mehdi, born in 1994, and his niece Ibrahimova Ayan Rovshan, born in 2015, were hospitalized with various injuries as a result of a rocket hitting their house, and inflicting extensive damage.

Given the present combat conditions, all possible investigative measures are currently being carried out by the prosecution authorities," the statement reads.