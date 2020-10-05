Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Armenian army ammunition depot destroyed in Ballydja

As a result of an accurate fire strike of the Azerbaijani army, the central ammunition depot located at Ballidzha was destroyed, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

It should be noted that a large number of various types of ammunition were stored in this military warehouse of the Armenian army, located in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Thirteen villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, Sugovushan (formerly Madagiz) and Talysh villages, as well as Murovdag were liberated.