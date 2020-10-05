Two Armenia's combat vehicles of "Grad" system destroyed

Two BM-21 combat vehicles of the Grad system, belonging to the Armenian army, were destroyed in battles in different directions of the front during Oct. 5, according to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.



"Grads", standing at the firing positions of the 41st artillery regiment, were destroyed by the fire strike of the Azerbaijani army.



"In addition, the well-aimed fire of our units destroyed the D-20 artillery mounts and their personnel, who were at the firing position of the 42nd artillery regiment".

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Thirteen villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, Sugovushan (formerly Madagiz) and Talysh villages, as well as Murovdag were liberated.