Iran calls for immediate ceasefire in Karabakh conflict

Iran demanded an immediate ceasefire between warring parties in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

"Closely following conflict in Nagorno Karabakh and remain in touch with all parties. The warring parties should respect the law of war and avoid targeting civilians. We call for immediate ceasefire, respect for #Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and time-bound political talks," the diplomat wrote on Twitter.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Thirteen villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, Sugovushan (formerly Madagiz) and Talysh villages, as well as Murovdag were liberated.