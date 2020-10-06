Turkey's foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will embark on a working visit to Azerbaijan on Tuesday amid the ongoing border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

During his visit, the diplomat will be received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Cavusoglu will "also exchange view on the present situation in Armenian occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as well as on other current regional and international developments” with his counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Thirteen villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, Sugovushan (formerly Madagiz) and Talysh villages, as well as Murovdag were liberated.