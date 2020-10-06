Footage revealed from liberated Azerbaijan's Chakhyrly village (VIDEO)

The footage from the Chakhyrly village of the Azerbaijani Jabrayil region, liberated from occupation, has been distributed, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The video has been uploaded to YouTube by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population.