Azerbaijan unveils casualties caused by Armenia's military aggression

As a result of the provocations by the Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijan, 27 civilians have been killed and 141 people have been wounded so far, according to Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General's Office.



As reported, 63 civilian objects and 376 residential buildings have been heavily damaged.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population.