Russia's new coronavirus cases surge past 11,000

Russia’s daily tally of new coronavirus cases rose to its highest since May 11 on Tuesday as authorities reported 11,615 new infections nationwide, the operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus said.

According to the headquarters, the daily growth rate was 0.9%, TASS reports.



In particular, 4,082 new cases were detected in Moscow, which is the highest since May 15, 411 - in St. Petersburg, 347 - in the Moscow region.

Authorities said 188 people had died overnight, pushing the official death toll to 21,663. The total number of cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak stands at 1,237,504, they said.