Ganja residents: Armenian troops cannot intimidate us with missile strikes

Armenian troops firing rockets at Ganja will not be able to intimidate the Azerbaijani people, Ganja residents, who survived several missile strikes from Armenian territory on Sunday and Monday, told Vestnik Kavkaza.



Local resident Bakhtiyar Hasanov noted that the shelling does not frighten Ganja. "We are not afraid and are ready to sacrifice all our homes in the name of our victorious army. The aggressors hope that these attacks will cause panic and people will start leaving the city, however, as you can see, the city lives its own life. Life goes on," he said.





"We will win! We believe in our army. Karabakh will be ours!" Bakhtiyar Hasanov is confident.

Another local resident Javid Bagirzade drew attention to the fact that Ganja is not in the war zone, but Armenia is deliberately shelling it in order to spread the war to as large a territory of Azerbaijan as possible. "Armenia's criminal military forces shelled the second large city of Azerbaijan, Ganja. This proves that the Armenian state is led by a military criminal junta, killing civilians and shelling our cities," he said.





"These actions contradict the Geneva Convention, being a challenge against humanity and civilization, not only against Ganja. This is a war crime. Unfortunately, the world community is still silent, although it should have condemned Armenia's criminal authority," Javad Bagirzadeh urged.

Young Ganja resident Alibek Shahverdiyev stressed that the missile attack on Ganja by the Armenian leadership shows how far it is from humanism. "What kind of hatred one must have to fire rockets at civilians? This shows that the aggressors are aiming at the citizens of Azerbaijan, and I would like the world community to give its assessment of these acts," he said.





"Over the past 30 years, the ceasefire has been constantly violated by the invaders. I believe that if you are at war with the enemy, you need to act like a man, not shoot the civilian population with rockets. Armenia has now lost hope of holding the seized Azerbaijani land and found itself in a hopeless situation, hence these shelling as an attempt to provoke our army to return fire. But life goes on," Alibek Shahverdiev stressed.

Another local resident, Asif Javadov, directly called the attacks on Ganja a manifestation of fascist psychology. "The shelling of civilians in Ganja are outrageous. From the very first days of hostilities, President Ilham Aliyev ordered the army that not a single bullet was fired at civilians. And the Armenian side, having fallen into despair due to defeats on the battlefield, began shelling Azerbaijani cities," he said.

"The shelling of Ganja proves that Armenia is trying to involve third forces in the conflict. But it's not the 90s anymore, we support our president and believe in our victorious army. Life in Ganja continues as usual, the aggressors must understand that we will not leave Ganja. Their provocations will do nothing, and the flag of Azerbaijan will fly in all the occupied cities of Azerbaijan, in Khankendi and Shusha. We will win. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" Asif Javadov concluded .