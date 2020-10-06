Iranian leader's adviser: Armenia should leave occupied Azerbaijani territories

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's top adviser on international affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati, called on Armenia to withdraw its forces from the regions it has occupied in Azerbaijan.

In an interview with Iranian daily Kayhan, Velayati commented on the latest flare-up of armed clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.



Pointing to the Armenian occupation of seven cities and the four UN resolutions calling for the withdrawal of Armenians from the occupied Azeri territories and their return to the internationally accepted boundaries, Velayati said all UN Member States must obey the resolutions.



"We call on Armenia to return those occupied parts to the Republic of Azerbaijan. More than one million Azeris have been displaced after the occupation of those areas and must return home soon," the adviser added.