Turkish opposition expresses support to Azerbaijan

A Turkish opposition party voiced support for the government standing with neighboring Azerbaijan in the face of Armenian attacks.

"The government is taking the right stance on supporting Azerbaijan, we support this stance," Meral Aksener, leader of the Good Party (IP), told her party's parliamentary group on Tuesday.

However, Aksener urged the government to carry out the right diplomatic strategy with all states involved in the Nagorno Karabakh issue, where the fighting has been centered.

"This should not be diplomacy with [just] one country, but with all countries and institutions that can be part of this issue," Aksener said.

"It is very important to put rationality into action and to take some steps that can yield results," Anadolu Agency cited the opposition leader as saying.