Pashinyan visits Azerbaijani occupied territories

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, according to his official website.



It is specified that the head of the government visited Khankendi, which is presented as the capital of the fake NKR regime in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.



There Pashinyan held a "meeting" with the Armenian politician Arayik Harutyunyan, portraying the fake regime's "president", and also talked with the leadership of the occupation forces.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population.