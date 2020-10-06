Yerevan: Azerbaijan launches large-scale offensive in southern direction of Karabakh

Representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have launched a large-scale attack in the southern direction of Karabakh.

"At noon (11.00 Moscow time), the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a large-scale offensive in the southern direction of the contact line, throwing reserve forces and a large number of military equipment including tanks and artillery, to the battlefield," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Thirteen villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, Sugovushan (formerly Madagiz) and Talysh villages, as well as Murovdag were liberated.