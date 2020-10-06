Azerbaijan provides evidence of Armenia using Kurdish militants in Karabakh (VIDEO)

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan intercepted radio communications of terrorists taking part in military operations against Azerbaijan. The relevant message was published on the agency's website.

"Armenia uses foreign mercenaries, including members of Kurdish terrorist groups recruited on the territory of Iraq and Syria, in its aggression against the Republic of Azerbaijan. The State Security Service has carried out radio intercepts of the conversations of the PKK terrorists participating in hostilities in Azerbaijan," the department explained.

A video containing audio recordings of the negotiations and their transcripts was posted on the SSS YouTube channel.

Recall that Armenia launched an attack on Azerbaijan on 27 September at about 5:00 Moscow time. To suppress the shelling and ensure the safety of the civilian population, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, destroying military equipment, military infrastructure and manpower of the enemy.