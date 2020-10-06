Azerbaijan presents evidence of Armenian armed forces attack on Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (PHOTOS)

Armenian armed forces fired cluster rocket at Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"Armenia fired cluster rocket to Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. In vicinity of Yevlakh reg.rocket landed 10 meters away from BTC pipeline.300+ Cluster bomblets eject around. No damage to pipeline. ANAMA is in operation. Desperate attempts of Armenia to attack energy infrastructure," Hajiyev wrote on Twitter.

"In two instances rocket projectiles with cluster munitions fired by Armenia were registered in the vicinity of Goranboy region close to villages. Armenia actively uses cluster munitions against residential areas of Azerbaijan. Facts were recorded on the spot. ANAMA is in operation," Hajiyev wrote.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office said that the military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to commit acts of terrorism against the civilian population, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.