Azerbaijani MoD: Armenian troops pushed back, continue shelling Azerbaijani districts

The Armenians being pushed back along the front line have settled on the territory of Armenia and are shelling settlements of Azerbaijan, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Anar Eyvazov said.



He noted that Armenians strike at civilians in Ganja, Mingachevir, Beylagan, Horadiz, Goranboy, Goygel, Yevlakh, Barda and other cities of Azerbaijan.



"The shelling of civilians and settlements is carried out mainly from the Chermuk, Gafan districts of Armenia. Thus, the Armenian side continues to commit war crimes, grossly violating the norms of international law. Such crimes of the Armenian side are forcing Azerbaijan to take adequate measures," he added.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.