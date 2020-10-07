Polad Bulbuloglu: Yerevan bears full responsibility for escalation of the conflict

The talks on settling the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are useless as long as Armenia’s policies and stance remain unchanged, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said.

According to him, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov backed soonest resumption of Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations in their recent phone conversation.

"However, engaging in any kind of negotiations is useless in conditions when the armed forces of Armenia spread hostilities to new areas, provocatively attack cities and regions of Azerbaijan not directly bordering Nagorno-Karabakh and commit blatant violations of the international law and war crimes, as I have already said before," Bulbuloglu noted.

"In his recent interviews, [Azerbaijani] President Ilkham Aliyev sent a clear message that cessation of hostilities and any kind of negotiations will be impossible until Armenia, which bears full responsibility for the escalation of the conflict, starts to comply with international law, and until international mediators provide serious guarantees that the territory will be de-occupied, preparing an exact schedule of troop withdrawal from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan," the ambassador said.

"We all want peace, but, I repeat that it yet too early to discuss any kind of negotiation platforms," TASS cited him as saying.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.