Cavusoglu urges Armenia to abandon its expansionism

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu urged the Armenian authorities to abandon their expansionism.

Addressing the Upper Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in an interview with Italian news agency Agenzia Nova during his recent visit to Rome, Cavusoglu stressed that "the only viable solution to the conflict goes through the total withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories in line with the international law."

He noted that "we need more than just another cease-fire," calling for "a clear call on Armenia to abandon its expansionism." Yeni Safak reported.

"If Armenia chooses to become a constructive, responsible partner for peace in the region, including with Azerbaijan, it has a lot to gain," the Turkish minister said.