MoD: Azerbaijani army continues counter-offensive operations in Jabrayil direction

The Azerbaijani army has superiority over the Armenian Armed Forces in the Jabrayil direction, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has again disseminated provocative information that allegedly units of the Azerbaijani army suffered losses in the Jabrayil direction, said the message.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated information spread by the Armenian side is groundless and false, adding that the Azerbaijani army is successfully conducting counter-offensive operations in the Jabrayil direction and has superiority over the Armenian Armed Forces.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.