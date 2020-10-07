Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin discuss Karabakh hostilities

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, wished him new successes in state activities for the benefit of Russia's development and prosperity, as well as and good health, the press service of the Azerbaijani President reported.

Vladimir Putin thanked the Azerbaijani leader for his attention and congratulations.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state discussed the escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The presidents also exchanged views on the issues related to the prospects of bilateral relations.

Speaking in a interview with state television today, Putin also called for fighting to stop in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.