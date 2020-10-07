ANAMA: Armenia uses cluster bombs in Goranboy district (PHOTO)

Armenian Armed Forces used four cluster bombs against the civilian population in Azerbaijan's Goranboy district, the use of which is prohibited by international conventions, according to Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

"Exploded shells were scattered around the targeted territory. As a result of the attack, resident of Gizilhajili village of Goranboy district was killed," ANAMA said.

"During the inspection exercises carried out by the ANAMA’s specialists, 144 exploded 9N235 bombs, as well as 300 unexploded M85 bombs were found. We would like to note that these bombs were included in the class of prohibited ammunition in 2008 in accordance with the Convention on Cluster Ammunition (CCM)," the statement reads.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.