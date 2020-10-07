Head of BSEC's Turkish delegation expresses support to Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict

A prominent Turkish lawmaker Cemal Ozturk sent a letter to Azerbaijani head of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), reiterating support in the Nagorno Karabakh dispute with Armenia.

"Turkey stands by Azerbaijan," the head of BSEC's Turkish delegation Cemal Ozturk, wrote to Eldar Guliyev on Wednesday. "We want our Azerbaijani brothers to waive their flag in Karabakh."

Armenia is a major obstacle to peace and stability in the region, Ozturk said, calling on the international community to stand by Azerbaijan against Armenia's occupation in Nagorno Karabakh.

"Azerbaijan and Turkey share history, culture, language as well as geography," Anadolu Agency cited him as saying.

The BSEC is a 12-member regional organization focusing on multilateral political and economic initiatives aimed at fostering cooperation, peace and stability in the Black Sea region.