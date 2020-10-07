Afghanistan’s consul general: Armenia must leave occupied Azerbaijani territory

Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territory must end immediately and the matter should be resolved through dialogue in line with international law, Afghanistan’s consul general in Istanbul Zakaria Barakzai said.



Barakzai said international law calls for Armenia to end its occupation of the Nagorno Karabakh region.



"We want this goal to be achieved and for international law and order not to be violated. The Afghan government’s clearly underlined points are based on principles of international law, history of the region, and liberation of Nagorno Karabakh’s occupied parts," the consul general said.



"This problem should immediately be resolved through dialogue," Anadolu Agency cited him as saying.



Amid escalating clashes in the occupied region, Afghanistan has previously declared its support for Azerbaijan.



The Afghan parliament issued a statement calling for the immediate withdrawal of Armenian forces from territories that have been occupied for almost 30 years.