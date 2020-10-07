Kremlin denies Karabakh war spreading outside Azerbaijan

The Kremlin does not confirm the information that the military conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has gone beyond the borders of Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



"No, this information is not confirmed," a Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the remarks of journalists that it is going beyond Karabakh.



Earlier today, Vladimir Putin stressed that there are clashes exclusively on the territory of Azerbaijan.

"As you know, Armenia is a member of the CSTO, we have certain obligations to Armenia within the framework of this treaty. But, to our great regret, hostilities continue to this day, they are not being conducted on the territory of Armenia," he said.



"That is, if a CSTO member country is subjected to some kind of aggression, attack from the outside, in this case the member states of the treaty have an obligation to defend such a state," the press secretary of the head of state said.



Speaking about in which case Russia is ready to send the military to the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh, he noted that "this is implied by obligations." "In this case, it is about Armenia, the president has clearly clarified this and delimited these two issues. The CSTO obligations do not apply to Karabakh," RIA Novosti cited him as saying.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.