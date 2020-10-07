Azerbaijan confirms 145 COVID-19 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 182 new COVID-19 cases, 145 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 41,113 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 38,858 of them have recovered, and 602 people have died. Currently, 1,653 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,261 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,150,658 tests have been conducted so far.