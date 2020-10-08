Trump's adviser: Karabakh talks are example of U.S.-Russia collaboration

Negotiations on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group are an example of collaboration between the United States and Russia, U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien said.

"There are fundamental differences between the United States and Russia. But even with that in mind, there are domains where we can work with Russia," he told students at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

"There are such domains. For example, the inflamed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We are a party there, co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group and trying to restore peace in the Caucasus," the adviser noted.

O'Brien also noted that the U.S. and Russia have ample opportunities for collaboration in the fight against terrorism.