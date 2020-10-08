Ilham Aliyev: ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh must be bilateral

A ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh cannot be achieved unilaterally, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his interview to Euronews TV.

"A ceasefire cannot be achieved unilaterally. It must be a bilateral decision. And also it must be implemented on the ground," he said.

"As you know, Armenia attacked us on the 27th September, attacking our military positions and damaging our infrastructure, attacking civilians. So far, we have almost 30 civilians killed as a result of Armenian attack, including their ballistic missiles and cluster bombs," the Azerbaijani leader said.

"We have been the subject of attack for, er, many times. During the last three months, there have been three attacks on Azerbaijan," Aliyev recalled.