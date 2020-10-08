Azerbaijan reveals new civilian casualties from Armenia's armed attacks

The leadership of Armenia, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law, continues to terrorize the peaceful population of Azerbaijan, the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office said.

According to the office, on October 8, 2020 Armenian Armed Forces, deliberately targeting civilians, settlements and demilitarized zones, as well as clearly distinguishable non-military targets, subjected the village of Shahmammadli, Goranboy district to artillery bombardment, as a result of which a civilian Turyan Guliyeva, born in 1957, was killed while in her house.

Moreover, as a result of missile attacks by the Armenian forces on the city of Ganja, several civilian objects, one car and several houses were damaged.

The prosecutor's office is carrying out the necessary investigative measures.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.