Erdogan explains why Armenia accuses Turkey of involvement in Karabakh conflict

Armenia’s attempt to show Turkey within the Nagorno Karabakh conflict after its heavy defeat has been proof of its confinement and despair, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with Qatari daily The Peninsula published on Thursday.

"The occupation of part of Azerbaijan’s territory, particularly Karabakh, where Armenia massacred people, has been going on for nearly 30 years. Encouraged by the indifference of the international community for years in the face of these massacres and invasions, Armenia pursued its aggressive steps with new attacks on civilians. Azerbaijan then took action to save its occupied territories and is now reclaiming the regions that Armenia captured through banditry," the Turkish leader said.

"Armenia’s attempt to show Turkey within the conflict through various tricks after its heavy defeat during its last occupation effort has been proof of its confinement and despair," Anadolu Agency cited him as saying.

Erdogan repeated his call for the international community to see this fact and abandon the double standards it has been implementing for years and take steps to end the occupation of Armenia on Azerbaijani territory, stressing that in order to solve this problem permanently, it is necessary to implement UN resolutions and to fulfil the requirements of international law.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.