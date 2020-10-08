Armenian armed forces intensify shelling of Azerbaijani settlements

The Armenian armed forces have been shelling the Azerbaijani settlements since the early morning hours on October 8. As a result of which a civilian Turyan Guliyeva, born in 1957, was killed while in her house, the General Prosecutor's Office said.

At about 8 am, a shell falling in Alibayli village injured residents of Boyukbayli village Jabrayilli Sadi Babir (1992) and Guliyeva Huru Talysh, (1977). They were hospitalized with various wounds.

At about 6 am, as a result of a shell hit on the territory of the Ashaghi Aghjaked settlement, large damage was caused to the administrative building of the Khojaly District Police Department, numerous civil infrastructure facilities and residential buildings in the settlement, and a school in the village of Garachinar.

Moreover, as a result of missile attacks by the Armenian forces on the city of Ganja, several civilian objects, one car and several houses were damaged.

In addition, head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said that Azerbaijani Armed Forces have destroyed a drone of Armenian troops whirling around the civilian area.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.