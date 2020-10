Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroy Armenia's Grad missile launcher fired at Barda (VIDEO)

Armenia's Grad missile launcher which attacked Azerbaijani cities of Barda and Tartar was destroyed with a precision guided missile, head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"Grad missile launcher of Armenia which attacked Azerbaijani cities of Barda and Tartar and attacked civilians was destroyed with a precision guided missile. Lives of many innocent civilians saved and potential damage to civil infrastructure was prevented," he wrote on Twitter.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.