Orthodox divine service in name of peace held at Baku's Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral

An Orthodox divine service was held this morning at the Baku's Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in the name of peace to be established soon throughout entire Azerbaijan, including Nagorno-Karabakh, according to the Cathedral.

The service was held in compliance with the rules of social distancing, the Cathedral said.

"We pray for our homeland - Azerbaijan, for our people, for our valiant army, day and night protecting our peace and safety. For the Lord to strengthen and fill the hearts of our soldiers with courage and faith in victory. We pray for peace that it comes to our land as soon as possible. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", the Cathedral said.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.