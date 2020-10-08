Karabakh talks underway in Geneva

The negotiations of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs with Azerbaijan on Nagorno Karabakh have kicked off in Geneva, according to sources.

The OSCE co-chairs from Russia, France and the United States are taking part in the negotiations. The Russian permanent mission confirmed that OSCE Minsk Group co-chairman from the Russian Federation Igor Popov arrived in the city today.

Yesterday the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will be making a working visit to Geneva on October 8. "The aim of his visit is to meet with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and get Azerbaijan’s position on the conflict settlement across to the opposing side," the statement reads.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.