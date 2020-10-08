Peskov: summit of Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders not discussed

A trilateral meeting of Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is not planned yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Any contacts that can help resolve the situation and bring it out of the phase of direct armed conflict can only be welcomed," RIA Novosti cited him as saying.

When asked about the possibility of a trilateral summit of the leaders of the three countries, Peskov said that holding such a meeting hasn't been discussed yet.

In addition, the press secretary of the Russian president added that Vladimir Putin has no plans to meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan who will arrive in Russia on October 12.