Defence Ministry: Azerbaijani soldiers do not shoot at historical and cultural monuments

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence commented on reports of the destruction of the church in Shusha, saying that the destruction of the church in Shusha during the hostilities has nothing to do with the activities of the Azerbaijan Army.

"Unlike the armed forces of Armenia, which, during the shelling of Ganja on October 4, damaged civilian facilities, residential buildings, as well as the Imamzade complex, which is a religious architectural monument, the Azerbaijan Army does not target on the historical, cultural, especially religious buildings and monuments," the ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.