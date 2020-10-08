Trump describes his illness 'a blessing from God'

US President Donald Trump says he feels great after his Covid-19 illness, describing it as "a blessing from God", BBC reports.

Mr Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday, officials said, less than a week after testing positive.

The president has had no Covid-19 symptoms for more than 24 hours and has been fever-free for more than four days, his doctor, Sean Conley, said.

In a video message on Wednesday, Mr Trump said all Americans should have access to the treatments he was given.

Mr Trump also promised to provide the drugs produced by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals free of charge.

He said the experimental antibody cocktail he was given last week was a cure rather than a therapeutic measure, adding that hundreds of thousands of doses were nearly ready. But Regeneron's drugs have not been approved by federal regulators.

"This was a blessing in disguise - I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said let me take it and it was incredible," he said, adding that he would seek emergency use authorisations for the drugs.