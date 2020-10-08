Russian, Armenian foreign ministers to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh on October 12

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow on October 12 to discuss the situation in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday, TASS reports.

The top Armenian diplomat is expected be in Moscow on an official visit between October 11 and 13. Within the framework of the visit, the foreign ministers will meet "to discuss international issues as well as issues of regional security". "It is obvious, that the focus will be on heightened tensions in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Zakharova said.

"Russia, both as a nation and within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group is consistently making every possible effort aimed towards an immediate ceasefire, and having conditions created for the restart of the negotiating process," she stressed.

According to the diplomat, the sides will consider a broad range of issues of multi-faceted bilateral cooperation, cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization as well as the Commonwealth of Independent States. They will coordinate positions in international agencies, such as the UN, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, as well as other organizations.

She also noted that allied relations between the countries are characterized by an active political dialogue, efficient contacts between the parliaments, constructive exchanges between the ministries and departments.

"We expect that the official visit by the Armenian foreign minister to Moscow will give an additional impetus to the development of mutually advantageous Russian-Armenian cooperation and will help to strengthen security and stability in Transcaucasia," the Russian diplomat summed up.