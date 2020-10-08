EU Parliament chief in self-quarantine

The head of the European Parliament said Thursday he will self-quarantine at his home in Brussels because of contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, Anadolu agency reports.

“I was recently in contact with a member of my staff who today tested positive for COVID-19,” David Sassoli wrote on Twitter, adding he has no symptoms.

“In accordance with the rules, I’ll be self-isolating for the required period to carry out the necessary checks,” he said.

Sassoli is not the first EU official to self-quarantine due to COVID-19.

European Council President Charles Michel announced last month he was self-isolating due to contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, which resulted in a delay of a Sept. 24 two-day EU Council meeting that was postponed to Oct. 1.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also self-quarantined for the same reason.

Michel and von der Leyen tested negative for COVID-19.