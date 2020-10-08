Providing asylum to President Jeenbekov not on agenda - Putin's press secretary

Moscow is concerned about the recent developments in Kyrgyzstan, where the situation more resembles chaos and mess, President Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov told media representatives, AKIPress reported citing TASS.

"The situation makes us deeply concerned, Kyrgyzstan is our advanced partner," Peskov said. He reminded that Russia and Kyrgyzsan work "in the condition of deepened integration" in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and CIS. "For this reason it is very important for us what is going on there," he added.

"Situation there more resembles mess and chaos. In this case we hope the efforts of acting Security Council Secretary and Chairman of the State National Security Committee [Suvanaliev] will help stabilize the situation," Peskov said.

"The question of providing asylum to President Sooronbai Jeenbekov in Russia is not on agenda," Peskov said when asked if Moscow is ready to provide asylum to the leader of Kyrgyzstan if he leaves the country.

Peskov said he does not have information that Jeenbekov allegedly may stay in Russia.